KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $804.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $804.57.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $670.25 on Tuesday. KLA has a 52 week low of $452.01 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $772.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $764.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

(Get Free Report

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.