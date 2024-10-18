Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 186.36%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

