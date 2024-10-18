Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.57 and traded as low as $26.82. Komatsu shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 144,774 shares traded.

Komatsu Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

