Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares.
Konami Stock Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Konami Company Profile
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
