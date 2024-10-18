Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

