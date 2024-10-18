Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $49.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KYMR. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,122,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

