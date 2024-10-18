La Rosa (LRHC) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare La Rosa to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of La Rosa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Rosa and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $50.37 million -$7.82 million -0.33 La Rosa Competitors $7.21 billion $117.02 million 36.27

Profitability

La Rosa’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares La Rosa and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -26.49% -174.79% -96.88% La Rosa Competitors -3.41% -23.80% -9.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for La Rosa and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A La Rosa Competitors 106 613 726 21 2.45

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 0.14%. Given La Rosa’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe La Rosa has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

La Rosa rivals beat La Rosa on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

