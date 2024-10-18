LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

