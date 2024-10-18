Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,182,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 893.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

