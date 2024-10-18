Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.39 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

