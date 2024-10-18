Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $55.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.42.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

LVS opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after acquiring an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after buying an additional 531,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,500,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $376,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $245,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,072 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

