Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,791 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at $86,403,427.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,082,569.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,497 shares of company stock worth $8,658,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

