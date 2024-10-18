Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Outlook for WBA Q3 Earnings

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.2% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 159.8% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

