Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of NBIX Q4 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,790,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 203,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

