Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Update

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 23,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Leslie’s Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

