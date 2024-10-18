LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LKQ by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,910,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.