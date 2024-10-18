LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 673,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 654,136 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 83.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTC stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

