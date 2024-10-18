M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
M/I Homes Price Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes
In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of M/I Homes
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
