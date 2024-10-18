Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00.

EQH opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 86.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

