Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 58,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,037,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,215. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

