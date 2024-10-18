Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.6 %
MHH opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
