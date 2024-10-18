Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MHH opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

