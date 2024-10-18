Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

MTRX stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $320.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147,942 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matrix Service by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 282,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

