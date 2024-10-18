McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 67.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 784,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,725,000 after buying an additional 316,292 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 771,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,258,000 after acquiring an additional 150,253 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 710,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,741,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.