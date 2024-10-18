Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $95.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,246,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $491,651,000 after buying an additional 336,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

