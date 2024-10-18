MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 374.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

