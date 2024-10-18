Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as low as $9.00. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 4,324 shares changing hands.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the quarter. Mexico Equity & Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.