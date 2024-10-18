Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.76 and traded as low as $15.76. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 65,186 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

