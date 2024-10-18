Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares traded.
Mitsubishi Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
