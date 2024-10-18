Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,542,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 4.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Get Our Latest Report on MRNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.