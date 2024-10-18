MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $508.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.07 per share, with a total value of $235,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,596.69. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.07 per share, with a total value of $235,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,596.69. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $36,576.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,395 shares in the company, valued at $964,914.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,757. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

