Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

