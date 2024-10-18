Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.