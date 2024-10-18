National Bankshares Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$21.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.59.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$17.46 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3652482 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

