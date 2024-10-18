NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $51.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.