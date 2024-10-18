NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,119.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,005.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $963.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,030.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.