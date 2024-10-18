NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EYLD. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS EYLD opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $351.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

