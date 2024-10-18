NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000.

SJNK opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

