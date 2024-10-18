NBC Securities Inc. Buys 3,787 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $159,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

