NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of EQT by 92.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 41.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 224.8% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $1,832,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

EQT stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

