NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 17,276 Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Stock Down 0.1 %

JUNM stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

