NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FirstService alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 35.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $188.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.21. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.