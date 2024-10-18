NBC Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

VIGI opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

