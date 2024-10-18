NBC Securities Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $257.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.51. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

