NBC Securities Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

