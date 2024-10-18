NBC Securities Inc. Has $475,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

STZ opened at $240.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.64 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,947 shares of company stock worth $4,098,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.