NBC Securities Inc. Has $563,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,014,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Boston Beer by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

SAM opened at $293.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.27. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $378.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

