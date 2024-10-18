NBC Securities Inc. Has $577,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,547,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 162,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $434,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.