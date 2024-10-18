NBC Securities Inc. Has $590,000 Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,115 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after buying an additional 561,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $94.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.