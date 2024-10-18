NBC Securities Inc. Has $598,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $5,818,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 68.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 59.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.0 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $281.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.