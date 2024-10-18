NBC Securities Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,543 shares of company stock valued at $247,145,339 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

